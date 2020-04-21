MURRAY, KY -- Murray-Calloway County Hospital and Murray Medical Associates are offering free curbside drive-thru COVID-19 testing Tuesday afternoon.
Testing will be done from 1-4 p.m.
Those who are experiencing any of the following symptoms will be able to get tested:
- Fever
- Chills
- Cough
- Runny nose
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Congestion
- Headache
- Muscle pain
- Fatigue
- Nausea
- Vomiting and/or diarrhea
Those wanted to get tested should drive thru the Endoscopy Entrance (located on the West Side of the Hospital) to get to the test site.
Have you name, date of birth, address, phone number, and current symptoms written down on a piece of paper.
A nurse will come to the car, collect the paper, and collect the specimen via a nasal swab.
You will get results at a later time as well as appropriate treatment.
The Respiratory Walk-In Clinic and telemedicine visits are still available for those who wish to speak to a provider or if their symptoms are more severe.
For more information on the curbside COVID-19 testing, call 270-753-0704.