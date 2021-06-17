CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University Carbondale says there are several opportunities starting this week for children in the region to receive free preventive dental services through the Southern Illinois University Carbondale Dental Sealant Grant Program.
SIUC says each of the fourteen clinics are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary, and children will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis. No new patients will be accepted after 1:30 p.m.
The clinics are for children from three to 17 years of age. Services will include exams and fluoride treatments preformed by senior dental hygiene students in the School of Health Sciences. SIUC added the exam fulfills state requirements for students entering kindergarten, second, sixth and ninth grade in the fall.
SIUC says social distancing will be in place and masks will be worn.
The clinic dates and locations are:
June 17 – Murphysboro:
Youth and Recreation Center, 1818 W. Walnut
June 18 – Murphysboro:
Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road
June 24 – Pinckneyville:
Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
June 25 – Marion:
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept., 8160 Express Dr.
July 1 - Pinckneyville:
Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
July 2 – Murphysboro:
Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road.
July 8 – Cobden:
Cobden First Baptist Church, 200 S. Walker St.
July 9 – Marion:
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept., 8160 Express Dr.
July 15 – Pinckneyville:
Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
July 16 – Murphysboro:
Jackson County Health Department, 415 Health Department Road.
July 22– Benton:
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept., 403 E. Park St.
July 23 – Carbondale:
Faith Temple Church, 604 N. Marion St.
July 29 - Pinckneyville:
Perry County Health Department, 907 S. Main St.
July 30 – Murphysboro:
Summer lunch program at Murphysboro High School, 50 Blackwood Drive.
For more information, contact the SIU Dental Sealant Grant manager/site coordinator office at 614-453-8880.