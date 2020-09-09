PULASKI COUNTY, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department is having free drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Pulaski County Clinic.
S7HD says the testing is free, no appointment is needed, and you do not have to be experiencing symptoms to be tested.
The health department asks that you bring your insurance cards, and all forms of insurance are accepted.
The mobile testing unit will be at the S7HD Pulaski County Clinic at 37 Rustic Campus Drive, Ullin, Illinois, 62992, on Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Last week, the health department hosted two drive-thru testing sites in Anna and Vienna, Illinois. S7HD says they tested 130 people on Sept. 5 in Anna, and 97 people on Sept. 6 in Vienna.