CALDWELL COUNTY, KY -- Caldwell Medical Center will be offering free drive up testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The medical center posted on their Facebook page the guidelines to qualify for a test.
Testing is available for residents of Caldwell, Lyon or Crittenden Counties in western Kentucky that are 18-year-old or older.
The post says residents do not have to have symptoms to be tested. They are asking for anyone wishing to be tested to bring a drivers license and health insurance card. However, anyone who does not have health insurance can still get tested for free.
Caldwell Medical Center will start taking appointments on May 4. Call (270) 365-0332. Testing will be at the medical center, which is located at 110 South Cave St. in Princeton, KY.
To see the Facebook event page for the testing, click here.
To see a list of all local COVID-19 testing locations, click here.