MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- There will be a mask giveaway later this week in Marshall County.
CFS Bank says they are teaming up with several organizations to give away masks on Thursday, May 7.
Masks will be available from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the following four locations:
Calvert City- Empty lot on the corner of Hwy 95/5th Ave (across from Minit Mart)
Benton - Country Chevrolet
Draffenville - J&R Pharmacy and CFSB shared parking lot
Hardin - Hardin Baptist Parking Lot
Starting Monday, May 11, all Kentuckians will be asked to start wearing masks when visiting public places.