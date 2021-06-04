FRANKFORT, KY – As summer approaches, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has opened up the waters for fishers of any level.
Fish and Wildlife is allowing you to fish for free this weekend, June 5 and 6, with the hope of giving people the opportunity to test drive a fishing license. Anyone living in Kentucky or just visiting can fish without a license.
While fishing weekend won't require a trout permit or fishing license, the state is still requiring you follow the size and number limits on what you catch.
In 2020, KDFWR says more than 600,000 people fished Kentucky waters, including about 80,000 new fishing license customers.
For any Kentucky related fishing information you can visit the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ website. There you can find instructional videos, fishing forecasts, and information on how to get a fishing license.