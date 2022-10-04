PADUCAH — Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital is teaming up with the Purchase District Health Department to administer free Flu and COVID-19 shots at the McCracken County Public Library on Tuesday.
According to a release from the library, the event is being held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 4.
The vaccines are free and offered on a first come, first serve basis- no insurance or pre-registration required, the release says.
The event is being held outdoors. Attendees can park and stay in the cars if they like, or sit in the provided distanced chairs. Social distancing, masking, and sanitizing will be enforced, the release says.
Pfizer, Moderna, and/or Johnson and Johnson vaccinations will reportedly be available for those who would like to get a COVID vaccine, but getting a COVID vaccine is not required in order to get the flu shot.