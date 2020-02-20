PADUCAH, KY — It's an unfortunate reality: more people are developing vision loss. The National Eye Institute predicts that by 2050, 50 million people will have cataracts, which is twice as many people compared to 10 years ago.
Cataracts are common in people in their 60s or 70s, which is why Debra Medley was shocked to learn she developed cataracts in her 50s.
"I didn't even know I had them," says Medley. "I didn't think I was- I thought I was too young to have cataracts, but you're not too young to have cataracts."
After years of fighting to find the perfect prescription, a simple surgery performed by Dr. Barbara Bowers put Medley's life back in focus.
"She had pretty significant cataracts," says Bowers.
Bowers says it takes about 10 minutes to remove the clouded lens from one eye and replace it with a new one.
"The majority of the patients are just flabbergasted with the difference in their vision and the brightness of the world and the colors," says Bowers. "So many patients say, 'I thought my walls were beige, and I realize now that they're white.' And, 'I can tell the difference between blue and black now.'"
Bowers says unless it's a terrible case, cataracts aren't always easy to spot. The symptoms are different for everyone, but she says one telltale sign is trouble driving at night.
Most cataracts are age-related, and our risk goes up as we get older. Bowers says you're at an even higher risk if you're a smoker, have diabetes, drink too much alcohol, spend too much time in the sun or take certain medications, such as steroids.
Medley says having clear eyesight has opened up a whole new world for her to explore. "I mean, I can see so much better," she says. "It's made my life better. It's made my attitude better."