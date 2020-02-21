PADUCAH, KY — Rita McKellips knows what it is like to live life out of focus.
"I think I would rather lose my hearing than my eyesight,” says McKellips.
Cataracts were clouding McKellips’ vision to the point where she couldn’t see out of her left eye.
"I could no longer read books,” says McKellips. “I could no longer see the TV. I knew I needed to do something because if I didn't do something, I would be totally blind."
She was struggling to see people’s faces, including her grandchildren and the hundreds of photos of them on her phone.
"The photos weren't important anymore, and that's what was so sad,” says McKellips. They weren't important because I couldn’t see them.”
McKellips didn't lose her vision all at once. Similar to most people, her cataracts got worse as she got older. Then one day, McKellips says she reached her breaking point.
"I knew that I needed to get something done when I couldn’t see ants in my tea,” says McKellips. “I was drinking ants! That's how blind I was. I mean, I have eaten so many ants with just my teacup!"
McKellips became determined to get her eyes fixed. The only problem was she didn't have insurance, and she didn't yet qualify for Medicare.
It's the type of cataract case Dr. Barbara Bowers says she doesn't shy away from.
"For some reason, she was one of those few people that just fell through the cracks somewhere,” says Bowers.
Bowers is part of the non-profit, Surgery on Sunday, which provides outpatient surgeries at no cost to people who are uninsured or do not qualify for assistance.
Out of pocket, McKellips’ cataract surgery would have cost about $5,000 for both eyes, but Bowers did it for free.
"God gave me these gifts to use on everybody, not just people that can pay,” says Bowers.
Bowers says unless it's a terrible case, cataracts aren't always easy to spot. The symptoms are different for everyone, but she says one telltale sign is trouble driving at night.
Most cataracts are age-related, and our risk goes up as we get older. Bowers says you're at an even higher risk if you're a smoker, have diabetes, drink too much alcohol, spend too much time in the sun or take certain medications, such as steroids.
Bowers removed McKellips’ cataracts in July 2016. It’s a surgery Bowers says she’ll never forget.
"She sat up from the surgery, and she was like, 'Oh Wow. Oh my Gosh Wow. I can see!' That was pretty rewarding.”
Since having the surgery, McKellips says she’s been making new memories and taking more photos. "When I saw my granddaughter's prom dress-I mean, she's 16-years-old,” she says. “She went to the prom, and I got to see her in a beautiful dress."
McKellips says she even went to her grandson's baseball game, where she finally got to see him play.
"I got to see him hit the ball,” says McKellips. “I mean, that's so wonderful! Just wonderful."
With better vision, McKellips got her freedom back.
"That's another thing that I am able to do is drive a car when I wasn't able to before,” says McKellips. “I like to drive, especially to go down and visit my son in Clarksville."
Her world, which was once foggy and faded, is now clear and colorful.
