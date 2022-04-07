Farmers Home Furniture in Mayfield will begin helping tornado survivors refurnish their homes this month.
On Monday, April 18 and Tuesday, April 19, 4 semi trailers full of new furniture will be available to tornado survivors at the Farmers Home Furniture store located at 1102 Paris Rd in Mayfield.
Anyone wishing to pick-up new furniture will be asked to present a valid picture ID and some evidence showing they have received assistance due to losses caused by the tornado. This can include documents from FEMA, the American Red Cross or insurance providers.
On Monday, an opening ceremony will be held outside the store at 12:30 p.m.
Following the ceremony, volunteers will check in those in need of new furniture. Recipients will then be led to the furniture where they will be able to pick enough to fill two rooms in their home.
Furniture pick-up will be available until at least 5 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, furniture will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the same location.
All furniture must be picked up by Tuesday at 6 p.m. According to Farmers Home Furniture, there is not enough storage to hold the furniture so it will need to be picked up by that time at the latest.