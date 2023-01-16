CARBONDALE, IL — An apartment complex in Carbondale, Illinois, will host a Community Health Fair next week in collaboration with two local health care providers.
The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Cornerstone Apartments clubhouse at 250 Lewis Lane in Carbondale.
A flyer for the event says it’s being held in collaboration with Shawnee Health and Southern Illinois Healthcare.
Free health screenings will be offered, including glucose and cholesterol screenings for people ages 40 to 75, as well as blood pressure screenings and BMI (body mass index) testing.
Organizers say those who wish to have a glucose screening should fast for eight hours prior.