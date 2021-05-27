PADUCAH — If you're a regular kayaker or want to try it for the first time, you're in luck.
At a ceremony Thursday, the city of Paducah and the River Discovery Center announced a way to kayak along the Ohio River — and it's free!
A fleet of 12 kayaks will be used, including single and tandem kayaks. They were donated by the University of Tennessee for the Tennessee Riverline Program.
Starting June 5, River Discovery Center will make the kayaks available for free during special kayak events.
If you want to use one of those free kayaks, you do need to register, also starting June 5.
Those who own their own canoes and kayaks can also participate in the events, but registration is still required.
After the June 5 event, paddle events are scheduled for July 10 and Sept. 18.
To register for the free events, click here.
For more information about the Tennessee Riverline Program, visit tnriverline.org.
Those with questions about the paddle events can email jharris@riverdiscoverycenter.org.