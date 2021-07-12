CAIRO, IL — The Southern Seven Health Department is partnering with Cairo High School, the Alexander/Pulaski NAACP, Fifth Street Renaissance and the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois to offer a free kidney and diabetes screening event at the school.
The event will include blood pressure and blood sugar checks, body mass index calculations, waist circumference measurements, urinalysis and, if needed, blood draw, the health department says in a news release.
Anyone 18 or older can attend the free event, which is scheduled to be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 26, the news release says.
Those who take advantage of the event do not need to fast beforehand. Test results will be shared with the individual's health care provider.
The event is presented by the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois, the health department says.
The health department says pre-registration is recommended, although it is not required. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois at 312-321-1500 or visit nkfi.org/get-screened. According to the foundation's website, screening events are also scheduled at other southern Illinois locations that week, including:
- Hopewell Baptist Church in Carbondale: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 27.
- St. Joseph Church - Community Salon in Cobden: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 28.
- St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 29.
- Black Diamond Harley Davidson Showroom in Marion: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 30.
Visit the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois website for more details.