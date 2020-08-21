SPRINGFIELD, IL — Free legal answers for civil appeals will be coming to Illinois in September, according to the Supreme Court of Illinois.
Starting Sept. 1, the state's Supreme Court says self-represented litigants in Illinois can submit a question online about their civil appeal and receive an answer from a pro bono lawyer with the launch of Illinois Free Legal Answers for Civil Appeals, the first-ever legal help desk for appeals in that state.
The Illinois Supreme Court says the program was created to address the pressing need to provide help to self-represented litigants (SRLs), who account for 41% of civil appeals filed in the state.
Illinois Free Legal Answers for Civil Appeals will operate through the American Bar Association's Free Legal Answers platform, which is administered in the state by the Public Interest Law Initiative.
Click here to ask your free legal answers.
The state's Supreme Court says this initiative is a unique partnership between PILI, the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice, the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, and an Illinois Appellate Legal Answers Advisory Committee, which is made of a variety of legal stakeholders throughout the state.
“The creation of a statewide virtual help desk for civil appeals is a vital and timely resource. This initiative will not only fill a much-needed gap in appellate resources and assistance for SRLs, it will also help lessen some of the barriers they face in understanding the requirements necessary to complete their appeal,” Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne M. Burke said. “The Supreme Court looks forward to the successful launch of this program in Illinois and is grateful to PILI, the ATJ Commission, and the AOIC for its efforts.”
The state's Supreme Court says low-income litigants with a civil appeal can submit their questions through the website, with no phone calls or in-person meetings, and the attorney will not represent the SRL in their appeal.
The platform is open to both appellants and appellees, and, to have a faster response, you should attach a copy of any applicable final orders or judgments relating to your case.
The state's Supreme Court says all questions will be answered by volunteer lawyers through the website. The litigant and lawyer can message until the litigant has the information they need to move forward with their appeal.
“We are proud of this partnership in developing this new and much-needed resource for self-represented Illinoisans in civil appeals,” said Michael Bergmann, Executive Director of PILI. “Thanks to the ABA, the Free Legal Answers platform is available to help those who likely have nowhere else to turn for assistance from a lawyer.”
You can qualify for the program by answering income questions on the website, signing a user agreement, creating a username and password, and posting their questions by providing facts about their civil appeal. Lower-income Illinoisians can submit up to five legal questions a year after qualifying.
To qualify, the states's Supreme Court says you must have a household income below 250% of the federal poverty line, have less than $10,000 in assets, not be incarcerated, be at least 18 years old, have a civil legal question (not a criminal appeal) and not be represented by a lawyer.
The Illinois Supreme Court says the program also presents a pro bono opportunity for attorneys to utilize their experiences to help self-represented litigants in civil appeals.
The program is currently recruiting volunteer attorneys with appellate experience.
To sign-up, attorneys should complete the registration form on PILI's website or contact Senior Managing Attorney Brent Page at 312-832-5128 or bpage@pili.org.