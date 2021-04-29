MARION, IL — Having moles and other lumps and growths checked by a doctor can help catch serious illnesses, such as skin cancer, early. And it can help provide peace of mind to know for sure when a mole is just a mole.
Heartland Regional Medical Group is providing a free screening event at the HUB Recreation Center in Marion, Illinois, on Monday, May 3.
The medical group says Dr. Kevin Claffey and Dr. Scott Harad, both of whom are board-certified general surgeons, will provide free screenings and answer questions during the Lumps and Bumps Screening event.
Registration is not required.
The doctors will provide the screenings at the HUB from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
Heartland Regional Medical Group says the best time to see a doctor about a lump, bump, mole or wart is before you need to.
The HUB is at 917 W Main St. in Marion. For more information about the screening event, visit MyHeartlandSurgery.com.