GRAVES COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS

The Graves County Jail and Mercy Chefs have partnered to help feed Graves County residents.

Starting Thursday, hot meals will be available at the Graves County Fairground at 6 p.m.

100 meals will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The meals will be available Monday through Friday only.

Serving time will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., or until all the meals have been served.

Mercy Chefs is sending enough food to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center for 100 hot meals a day.

Inmates and deputies will take the loaded trays to the fairground for distribution. Residents will not have to get out of their cars for hot meals.

There will be a tent set up at the entrance of the fairgrounds where you can pull in and tell a deputy how many meals you need.

According to the Graves County jail, Mercy Chefs will begin with 100 meals a day but can expand if needed.