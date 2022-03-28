The Graves County Jail and Mercy Chefs have partnered to help feed Graves County residents.
Starting Thursday, hot meals will be available at the Graves County Fairground at 6 p.m.
100 meals will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The meals will be available Monday through Friday only.
Serving time will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., or until all the meals have been served.
Mercy Chefs is sending enough food to the Graves County Restricted Custody Center for 100 hot meals a day.
Inmates and deputies will take the loaded trays to the fairground for distribution. Residents will not have to get out of their cars for hot meals.
There will be a tent set up at the entrance of the fairgrounds where you can pull in and tell a deputy how many meals you need.
According to the Graves County jail, Mercy Chefs will begin with 100 meals a day but can expand if needed.