Remote-Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free, two-day disaster response medical and vision clinic on May 14-15 in Mayfield.
This free clinic will be held at Mayfield Middle School, located at 112 W. College St.
Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. and no ID is required to receive service.
The RAM clinic will offer services such as eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made-on-site and general medical exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening kits will also be available.
RAM is encouraging guests who would like service, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.
This free clinic is in collaboration with the Kentucky Association of Health Plans.
RAM is a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need. For more information, click here.