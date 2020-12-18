HARDIN, ALEXANDER COUNTIES, IL — The Illinois Department of Public Health is setting up mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Southern Illinois.
On Wednesday, Dec. 23, IDPH will have drive through testing at Arrowleaf, 147 North Main Street, Elizabethtown, IL, in Hardin County.
You can also get tested on Saturday, Dec. 26 at Arrowleaf, 1401 Washington Ave., Cairo, IL, in Alexander County.
Both of the drive-thru testing sites will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. IDPH says nasal swabs will be used and you can expect results within four to seven days.
Testing is free, but you should bring your insurance cards if you have them — although you can still be tested if you don't have insurance.
Anyone can be tested — including people who are not having symptoms.