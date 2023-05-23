PADUCAH — If you have a McCracken County Public Library card, you can now take advantage of free notary services from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
According to a release from the library, if you are seeking services past 4:30 p.m. or on the weekends, you should call ahead to ensure a notary is available.
The library says you must bring your own witness, who should have personal knowledge of you and can provide "appropriate and valid photo identification."
According to the release, you must fulfill the following criteria in order to get something notarized:
- Photo identification for all signers and witnesses. This includes a valid driver's license, passport, or government issued identification card with a picture and signature of the person
- All signers must be present at the time of notarization
- Documents must have a notarial certificate or "notary block" included
- You must have a library card
The library says their notary service is not available for some types of documents, including:
- Documents requiring additional legal knowledge, like wills, mortgages, codicils, protests, and depositions.
- Public record documents, or photocopies of public record documents, including birth/death certificates and marriage licenses.
- Business documents or documents for any business organization
- Employment eligibility verification forms
If you don't have a library card, you can sign up for one for free if you live in Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, Trigg, Union, or Webster Counties.
In addition to notarizing, the library says they strive to "provide programs, events, and services that meet the needs of citizens as a community resource hub." Some of these include resume and computer classes, community resource fairs, hotspot and laptop lending, and more.
You can find more information about the library, including a calendar of events, here.