PADUCAH — Proper nutrition is important for everyone, including people undergoing cancer treatment. But, those treatments can make it difficult for patients to eat. To help, local health care providers are partnering to offer free nutrition classes at the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office.
The free nutrition education classes are for current or former cancer patients and their caregivers. The Kentucky Cancer Program, McCracken County Cooperative Extension, Baptist Health Paducah, and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital are partnering to provide them.
During each class, extension office staff members will provide healthy recipes that benefit cancer patients, and staff members from Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital will share their medical expertise, the Kentucky Cancer Program said in a news release about the classes.
According to the American Cancer Society, cancer and cancer treatments can change the way patients it and affect the ways their bodies tolerate some foods and use nutrients. Some patients may need to change their diets to help keep their strength and energy up during treatment, and the nutrition needs of cancer patients can vary from person to person.
The Kentucky Cancer Program said the free nutrition education classes will be held at 5 p.m. each Thursday from Oct. 5 through Nov. 9 at the McCracken County Extension Office at 2025 New Holt Road in Paducah.