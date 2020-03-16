PADUCAH — Monday was day one of thousands of kids at home in Kentucky because of school closures. In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, students are receiving lessons at home. It's a challenging time for a lot of families having the kids at home for weeks, but they're getting help from online resources.
A quick scan through Facebook and you can find people offering free math and art classes, and even ways to stay active. A Paducah family said they're focused on sticking to a flexible routine.
"My wife is more on the fun side, the more artistic side of things," said Jed Lovejoy about his wife, Shiloh. "So, she helps balance those things 'cause I would be, like, we need to sit down and do instruction time, whereas she is more fun."
Their son, Judah, is a first-grader at Clark Elementary in Paducah. They also have a preschooler named Asher, who is also out of school.
The family is using online resources to fill in the gaps.
"You try not to make it: lets sit down and do a worksheet sort of time," Lovejoy said. "But if we are making something or if we are building something, we have them count, have them multiply, have them reason out why we are doing something."
Home school experts recommend not jumping into a structured format at home and to give you and your family a few days to “deschool."
The Lovejoys are working their way through a list of hundreds of free online resources for their kids at home. They mentioned an interest in watching animals of the Cincinnati Zoo, watching the Metropolitan Opera and online art classes by Make Art Studios in downtown Paducah.
More than 7,000 people joined Make owner Kijsa Housman for virtual art classes on Facebook Monday. The one-hour art lesson has more than 76,000 views and 700 shares total. Her original post announcing the free art classes on March 14 had more than 100,000 shares from families all around the United States.
Housman is just one of thousands of organizations giving free remote online learning to help children. Another Facebook post from a woman named Joy Rosson lists nearly nearly 100 free educational websites that your child can use while they're home.
"It's going to be a great opportunity to pick and choose kind of what activity do we want to do each day," Lovejoy said.
If you own a local business offering free online resources for kids in the Local 6 area, you can email smorrison@wpsdlocal6.com to be added to this story.