McCracken County Public Library (copy with no caption)

PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library is teaming up with Paducah nonprofit, Merryman House, to provide a free public workshop on domestic violence from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. 

According to a Friday release, two domestic-violence attorneys will lead the workshop. They'll be explaining legal protections available to survivors of domestic violence and the processes to protect survivors from future abuse. They'll also discuss the services and programs available for survivors through the Merryman House. 

Domestic Violence Workshop Attorneys

1 of 2