PADUCAH — The McCracken County Public Library is teaming up with Paducah nonprofit, Merryman House, to provide a free public workshop on domestic violence from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 3.
According to a Friday release, two domestic-violence attorneys will lead the workshop. They'll be explaining legal protections available to survivors of domestic violence and the processes to protect survivors from future abuse. They'll also discuss the services and programs available for survivors through the Merryman House.
Michelle Williams Reams is a Paducah native who completed her doctorate degree at the J. David Rosenberg College at the University of Kentucky. According to the release, she worked in private practice, primarily in the field of Family Law, before coming to the Merryman House. As a Survivor Attorney, she primarily represents petitioners in Domestic Violence Court.
Catherine Fuller is the managing attorney with the Paducah office of Kentucky Legal Aid. According to the release, she received her doctorate degree from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law. In 2005, she accepted a position with KLA, where she primarily focuses on coordinating the programs' expungement clinics and assisting DV survivors with hosing, benefits, and family law.
