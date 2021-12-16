The Fulton County Transit Authority (FCTA) is offering free transportation for tornado survivors in Fulton and Graves County.
According to Kim Jobe, the FCTA Marketing Director, residents of affected areas can receive free rides to the Mayfield Fair Grounds, the Fulton County Office Building, and any church or agency offering supplies and services.
The FCTA will also provide rides to the FEMA assistance locations and unemployment assistance locations.
“It’s just our way of offering the resources we have and helping out our friends and neighbors,” said FCTA Executive Director Kenney Etherton.
If you are interested in a ride, please call the FCTA at 270-472-0662.