Over the past two weeks, the Fulton County Transit Authority has been offering free transportation for tornado survivors in Graves County.
Starting Monday, Jan. 4, those in need of a ride will need to schedule their pickup at least 24 hours in advance.
Fulton County Transit Authority will provide residents needing a ride to get assistance from FEMA, the American Red Cross, area churches or to get supplies from the Mayfield/Graves County Fairgrounds.
Graves County residents who are staying at Kentucky State Parks are also encouraged to request their pick up in advance.
To schedule your ride, call the Fulton County Transit Authority Office at 270-4720-0662 Extension 2.