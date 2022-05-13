MAYFIELD, KY — Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit that provides pop-up medical clinics, is offering free vision and medical care during a two-day clinic this weekend in Mayfield.
The RAM clinic, which is being provided in collaboration with the Kentucky Association of Health Plans, will be held May 14-15 at Mayfield Middle School at 112 W. College St. in Mayfield.
All the services offered are free, and patients are not required to provide identification.
RAM says the free vision and medical services will be provided on a first come, first served bases to every patient attending the clinic.
The clinic doors will open at 6 a.m. each day, and organization advises patients and volunteers to plan to begin arriving at 5 a.m. The only authorized parking is on the school grounds. When patients arrive, RAM says they will be asked to line up at the school doors no earlier than 5:15 a.m. in order of arrival.
Vision services that will be provided include eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions and eyeglasses made on-site. Medical exams will include general medical exams and women’s health exams. Free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available, RAM says.
RAM says all patients must wear a face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.