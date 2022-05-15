Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Carlisle County in western Kentucky... Southwestern McCracken County in western Kentucky... Southeastern Ballard County in western Kentucky... Northwestern Graves County in western Kentucky... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 545 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bardwell, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... La Center and Lovelaceville around 600 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 219 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN GALLATIN HAMILTON HARDIN JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WABASH WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CARLISLE FULTON HICKMAN MCCRACKEN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY SCOTT STODDARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, ELIZABETHTOWN, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western McCracken and central Ballard Counties through 615 PM CDT... At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over La Center, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Barkley Regional Airport and West Paducah. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH