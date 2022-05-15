MAYFIELD, KY-- Helping Mayfield heal and keeping Mayfield healthy.
That's what Remote Area Medical set out to do this weekend with their pop-up vision clinic at Mayfield Middle School.
Nicole Yates, with RAM, says they had a great turnout over the weekend.
“We have served nearly 200 folks here. Mostly vision. We're excited to be here in this community to serve the folks that have been affected by the tornado,” Yates says.
Most patients didn't have primary care providers.
Yates says many patients came in with problems they didn't know they had.
“Cataracts, other vision issues, diabetes. We had someone here who had heart- they were having chest pains,” says Yates.
A lot of the patients were families, with children.
“Probably half of our patients have brought children with them and some families. We've a family as large as, they had five kids,” Yates says.
RAM partnered with Operation Warmth to provide the children with winter coats and shoes for when the colder weather returns.
However, the main draw was the vision clinic.
Eye exams and free eyeglasses were given to patients.
“If you vision isn't too bad, like mine, you can get glasses today. So they will make them here, on site, in this vehicle behind me. And then they'll call you and you can come and pick them up in a couple of hours,” Yates says.
Yates says vision is a big issue after a disaster and it's often forgotten about.
“During the disaster, everybody thought, bring water to Mayfield, right? But no one thought about if they were going to be able to get their prescription filled. What if they lost their glasses in the tornado?” Yates asks.
Yates and other RAM volunteers are excited to watch Mayfield rebuild. Their goal is to keep them healthy through that process.
RAM is in the process of planning their next process in Mayfield area. Over the weekend, they received a lot of requests for dental services. They hope to be able to bring a free dental clinic to Mayfield later this year.