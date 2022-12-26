MAYFIELD, KY — Sub-zero wind chills this weekend created an overwhelming number of frozen and bursting pipes in our area, keeping plumbing companies extremely busy.
When Mayfield homeowner James Wilson needed assistance with a plumbing issue, he had trouble finding someone.
"Saturday evening they said they were booked up. I called 3 or 4 others and they were all booked up," he noted.
Wilson has lived in his home for 43 years and he says this is the first time his pipes fell short in harsh weather conditions.
"You can't flush your commode, you can't wash your dishes, can't take baths, (or) brush your teeth," he explained.
Kent Guthrie of Kent Price plumbing says the have gotten lots of these types of calls. "I'd say probably about 120 since Friday," Guthrie remarked.
Wind chills hit -18° to -22° this weekend, making it a top 10 coldest Christmas for Paducah alone.
With numbers this low, Guthrie is sure that the wind is the main factor in pipes freezing over.
How can you prevent your pipes from freezing? Guthrie has some tips.
"You need to make sure your foundation is sealed. What I mean by that is air vents, making sure they're closed okay."
Guthrie says if you have an air vent that doesn't work — in your foundation, for example — you can do some things to help.
"They can put up a piece of cardboard, they can put anything to stop the vent — stop the air from flowing through." Guthrie explains. He also highlights the importance of keeping a steady stream of water running to avoid the fate of frozen pipes.
Wilson will be taking these precautions — and others moving forward — to avoid another bill like the one that's coming.
"It's going to get expensive because, like I said to these guys, what they have to do out in the cold weather — that probably cost plus the materials and stuff."
Other local plumbers are seeing the same heavy workload.
Galloway Plumbing in Paducah has a wait-list of more than 40 customers with the same problem, setting them back for what they say will be weeks.