Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, and Olmsted Lock and Dam. .River levels along the lower Ohio River are slowly falling with some points remaining in flood well into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 43.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to drop to minor flooding Wednesday morning, then fall below flood stage Tuesday March 15. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&