PADUCAH — Tuesday is International Women's Day, and women all over the world are celebrating — including women in Paducah.
Paducah Professional Women members gathered Tuesday for the group's monthly meeting. They were happy their meeting fell on International Women's Day, giving them the chance to celebrate together.
The theme this year is Break the Bias. One local woman is doing just that.
Sara Bradley, owner and chef at Freight House in Paducah, is excelling in an industry dominated by men.
“I have never had a female boss, so I have never had, I've never worked, you know. I've had female sous chefs or anything. But I've never worked directly for an executive chef or an owner that's been female,” Bradley says.
Now that she's in charge, Bradley is doing things differently than bosses she's had before.
“We really strive for wage equity here. We like to try to provide some benefits that usually aren’t open to people in the restaurant industry — things like retirement plans, paid time off,” says Bradley.
She says at her restaurant, she's fair to all her employees no matter their gender, race or age. The same can't be said for the restaurant industry as a whole.
Bradley says women hoping to break into the business have to push — hard.
“If you're a young female out there, and you're wanting to own your own business or you're wanting to go into the restaurant industry, one of things you have to do is put your head down and work and not let anybody tell you that you can't succeed. Because you can if you put your mind to it,” Bradley says.
Bradley says she has a network of fellow female entrepreneurs behind her to help her succeed.
The Paducah Professional Women group has similar views. Paducah Professional Women President Kristin Lynch says the group extends outside of her work life.
”It has been pivotal, not only in my career, but in my personal development. I think having a strong profession and a strong group of women around you makes you a better mother. It makes you a better wife. It makes you a better partner,” Lynch says.
Like Lynch, Bradley is proud of the life she's created in her career and in her home.
Paducah Professional Women meets on the second Tuesday of every month at Walker Hall.