PHILADELPHIA (NBC News) — A French bulldog was named the winner of the annual National Dog Show, is hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia on Thursday.
The 2022 National Dog Show was broadcast after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the 21st straight year.
Winston the French bulldog won Best in Show and beat out approximately 1,500 dogs representing 212 breeds during Thursday’s competition.
This year, three breeds made their National Dog Show debut. The new additions were the Russian toy, the mudi and the bracco Italiano.
More than 20 million people tuned in for the event, which was commentated by John O'Hurley and David Frei.
Mary Carillo also returned for this year's event to provide analysis and behind-the-scenes looks.