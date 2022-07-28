PADUCAH — Paducah Area Christmas Cops aren't new, but Paducah's Ginger Usher Christmas in July program is!
On July 29, 20 local middle and high-school kids taking part in the first-annual event be given $500 each —funded by local individuals and business donors —to purchase back-to-school necessities.
They'll be shopping at the Kentucky Oaks Mall, chaperoned by Paducah officers, according to a Thursday release.
As for what they can purchase? Well, they'll have some restrictions in place. School Supplies, dress-code approved clothing, shoes, and accessories are all approved purchases. According to Steve Balentine, retired Paducah Police Department Capitan and District 1 Supervisor of Parole and Probation, the name of the program has a pretty special meaning.
He says Ginger Usher and her husband Bill were long-time supporters of the Christmas Cops program. He says they believed programs like that could strengthen the bonds between officers and their communities.
Bill passed away in 2016 and Ginger passed away earlier in July.