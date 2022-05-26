PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is launching it's 2022 Small Business Cohort Program, and time is running out to apply.
That deadline is Friday, May 27.
The chamber says 15 to 20 businesses will be accepted into the program to help their business grow. The program is open to small-business owners in west Kentucky and southern Illinois.
The program is in its second year, and the chamber says it's worth it for your business.
"In our program last year, we had a business that was one division, and I think they had four or five employees, and by the time that they finished this program, they added another division to their business, expanded it and were able to hire about 10 to 15 more employees," says Chamber President Sandra Wilson. "so I know it has proven track results."
The program has a fee of $750. The chamber says participants will receive a copy of the book "Fix This Next" and other application materials. They will also receive access to two videos from the book's author, Mike Michalowicz.
For more information or two apply for the program, visit paducahchamber.org/cohort.