Friday might be a day to "go" for a stroll on the "Boardwalk."
It's National Play Monopoly Day!
A woman named Elizabeth Magie Phillips created what we now know as Monopoly, filing a legal claim for her Landlord’s Game in 1903. As the New York Times reports, she created the game as a protest against monopolists like Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller.
Later, a man named Charles Darrow sold his own version of the game to Parker Brothers, and the game was patented in 1935.
Since then, an estimated 500 million people have played the game.
The object is to own all the land on the board and bankrupt everyone else.
But, win or lose — plenty of people enjoy playing Monopoly.
It's considered one of the most popular board games in the world.