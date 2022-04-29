(CNN) — It’s National Arbor Day — a chance to stop and smell the dogwoods, or the pine, or maple and celebrate everything trees do for us.
They signal season changes, give us oxygen, protect the earth from erosion and give wildlife little homes where they can hang.
Arbor Day has been celebrated since 1872 when a journalist challenged the people of Nebraska to plant as many trees as they could.
So, take a little inspiration and plant a tree yourself, or just pause for a moment of gratitude for the trees you come across every day.
This Friday marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day in the United States.
Visit arborday.org to learn more about how you can help plant trees and other Arbor Day celebration ideas.