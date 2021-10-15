Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 527 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALLOWAY CARLISLE FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN MARSHALL MCCRACKEN IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, HICKMAN, MAYFIELD, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, AND WICKLIFFE.