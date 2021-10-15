MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– On Friday at 7:30 a.m. deputies for the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of U.S. 45 and Lebanon Church Road.
An investigation showed that 17-year-old Samantha Fraser of Kevil, Kentucky was driving a 2021 Hyundai Elantra southbound on U.S. 45. As Fraser attempted to make a left hand turn to Lebanon Church road she failed to stop for oncoming traffic.
According to McCracken County Sheriff's Office, Fraser pulled into the path of a 2017 Nissan Sentra that was driving northbound on U.S. 45. The driver of the Nissan, 23-yer-old Alexus farmer of Mayfield, Kentucky, was transported to Baptist Heath Hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. Fraser was not transported to a local hospital.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies were assisted at the scene by Mercy EMS, Lone Oak Fire Department, Paducah Ford Towing, and Larry Meadows Towing.