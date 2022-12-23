HAZEL, KY — An early-morning water main break is impacting all Hazel South 641 Water District customers, an official tells Local 6.
According to the official, crews are working to repair the water main near City Hall, but they don't currently have an estimate for when work will be completed.
Freezing temperatures are reportedly complicating repairs.
The official says when water service is restored, all residents will be under a boil water order.
Local 6 will update this story as more details become available.