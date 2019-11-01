MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In the crisp, cool fall air, there was a somber silence along the railroad tracks on Metropolis Lake Road on Friday as investigators continued working to figure out what caused Dr. Clint Hill's plane to crash the night before.
Hill's plane took off from Mitchell South Dakota around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, and it was last seen that night around 7:20 p.m. near Paducah. It crashed near railroad tracks several miles away from Barkley Regional Airport. Hill died in the crash.
"Just a tragic event," McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said.
Carter and his deputies are working with federal investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to find out what happened. He said at this point it's too early to know what caused the crash. It's a case that's tough to deal with.
"We just ask that the community keep this family in our thoughts and prayers during this very difficult and tragic time," Carter said.
Hill was very well known throughout the Local 6 region. He was a spinal surgeon at the Orthopedic Institute of Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky. Friends and family are heartbroken that Hill is gone.
"He was just a good man who did good work," Orthopedic Institute CEO Greg Thompson said.
Thompson knew Hill well. He said anyone who knew Hill felt a personal connection to him.
"If you got to meet Dr. Hill, you had a story, because that man left you with some sort of impression that you would never forget. That's the type of person he was," Thompson said.
Thompson said there will never be another Dr. Hill.
"He was a unique individual that this region will never be able to replace," Thompson said.
In addition to Hill's medical background, he was also a NASCAR pit-crew member for four years, and served in the Army National Guard for nine years. Hill leaves behind a wife and five children.