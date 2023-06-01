SCOTT COUNTY, KY — Friends and family gathered on Thursday to remember fallen Scott County Sheriff's Deputy Caleb Conley, who was killed on May 22 during a traffic stop on Interstate 75.
Capt. Jeremy Nettles said during the funeral service that the 34-year-old was a "dedicated and courageous deputy" who was known for his commitment and dependability.
"It is no exaggeration to say that the world was truly safer with Caleb patrolling the streets," Nettles stated.
Rachel Conley — Caleb's wife — described him as an "incredible man who put his heart and soul in everything he did," including his friends, family, and marriage.
"He was a friend to everyone and would help anyone with anything as long as he was able," she explained.
Conley served for four years as deputy at the Scott County Sheriff's Office and served in the United States Army for eight years before that.
Governor Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in all state buildings on Thursday in honor of Conley.