(WOAI/UGC) — It's been a tough week for a San Antonio, Texas, family who lost a loved one to the fighting in Ukraine.
He was more than a friend. He was responsible for helping them adopt six Ukrainian children with Down syndrome.
Sharing his story, they say while he is gone, his legacy lives on through their children.
"When he immigrated to the U.S. and became a citizen, one of the first things he did was join the U.S. military in the 90s, and he was actually — he served during Desert Storm,” says Stephanie Barnett.
Serge Zevlever was born Ukrainian, but became American.
A dual citizen of both countries, he met David and Stephanie Barnett through an adoption foundation when the couple visited and adopted three kids from Ukraine in 2011.
He was once again their advocate when they adopted three more children in 2015.
All six have down syndrome.
They're only a few of thousands of kids with disabilities who Zevlever helped to re-home in the states.
"You look at him and you're scared. He's very loud and very intimidating, but once you meet him and get to know him, he is just a huge teddy bear," Barnett says.
Saturday, Zevlever had just gotten another American family safely across the Ukrainian border on their way to the U.S. with their newly adopted child.
Instead of coming back to America, he went back to Kyiv to defend his homeland.
He was shot and killed by Russian soldiers that night.
"It is absolutely devastating. It kills my heart. This man, I mean, I just — I can't be more proud and honored. Each time I look at my children, I see Serge," Barnett says.
Because children with Down syndrome are often locked away or institutionalized in Ukraine, the work he did was meaningful — giving kids a future they wouldn't have otherwise.
"One of the greatest acts of love, you know, that it talks about in the Bible, is when you lay your life down for your brother, and that's what he did. He laid his life, literally gave his life for these orphans and for his brothers, his Ukrainian brothers and sisters,” Barnett says.
His heart was in adoption. That's what Barnett wants to champion for the man who helped create her family, but also became part of her family.
"The legacy that he has left, you see six beautiful children right here with Down syndrome who have hope, and they have a future and it is because of Serge. It is 100% because of Serge," she says.