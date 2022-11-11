CARBONDALE, IL — Are you looking for a good book to curl up on the couch with this chilly fall weekend? You might find it at the Friends of the Carbondale Public Library's Fall Book Sale.
The book sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Brush Building across the parking lot from the main library building.
The event includes gently used books and other materials. Organizers say books will be half price on Sunday.
The library is located at 405 West Main St. in Carbondale, Illinois.