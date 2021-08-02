MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY– The Friends of the Library book sale will make its return to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event begins Friday, Aug. 6, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and continues Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday will be "Bag Day" during which shoppers can buy a grocery bag for $5 and fill it with as many books and audio-visual materials as they can.
This is the first large book sale the McCracken County Public Library is hosting since November 2019. There are expected to be over 20,000 books and audio-visual titles for sale. Most hardback books, trade edition paperback book and DVDs and audio books will only cost $1, while pocketbook paperback publications, music CDs and some children's books are just fifty cents each.
The event raises money for the McCracken Public Library's collection and services. In 2019 the Friends of the Library book sale raised $30,500 for the library.
Last year was the first time in 28 years the Friends of the Library book sale had to be cancelled.
In addition to books, members of the St. Paul Lutheran Church will be selling baked treats during the book sale. Proceeds will benefit church mission projects.
Masks will be required to enter the book sale.
St. Paul Lutheran Church is located at the corner of 21st Street and Kentucky Avenue.