McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Friends of the McCracken County public library's spring/summer book sale has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
The book sale was set for June 13 and 13. In the past, the sales have been delayed by weather; however, this is the first time in 28 years the event has been cancelled.
Library Director Susan Baier says they have had several calls asking about the June book sale as well as the reinstallation of the donation box outside the covered library entrance.
The Friends of the Library say the next tentative book sale will be a small sale in the library during AQS Show and Contest in early September. The next tentative date for a large book sale is not until November 6 and 7.
The decision was made Monday in a zoomed Friends of the Library Board meeting. The Board says hosting a book sale with the limited number of people allowed in an area at one time, sanitizing, and keeping the volunteers safe forced the Friends Board of Directors to cancel the sale.
All Friends membership activities are temporarily suspended, including new and renewed memberships. When the Friends are able to resume regular operations, all current memberships will be adjusted to ensure that all members are eligible for the two major annual sales.
For updates on Friends of the Library activities, go to mclib.net/friends or follow Friends of McCracken County Public Library on Facebook.