MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY –The Friends of the Library Book Sale Holiday Book Sale is back just in time for you to fulfill some holiday shopping needs.
This Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the McCracken County Library will host the book sale in the second floor meeting room.
This book sale will focus on holiday related materials. Most hardback books, trade edition paperback book and DVDs and audio books will only cost $1, while pocketbook paperback publications, music CDs and some children’s books are just fifty cents each.
Money raised will go towards the McCracken County Library.
Friends of the McCracken County Public Library accept cash, check and major credit cards (minimum charge of $10) for purchases.