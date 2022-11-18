MARION, IL — Friends of the Marion Carnegie Library, a nonprofit group to support the library in southern Illinois — is hosting a community book sale that began Friday and continues on Saturday at the library.
Hardback books are going for $1 each, and paperbacks are 25 cents. They have all genres and books for all ages. All proceeds directly benefit the library and its programs.
Organizers hope the event will encourage people come out to the library and get to know what it has to offer.
"We would love people to get familiar with the library, recognize that it's here and we have all kinds of cool events, programs, different sorts of things that people can take part in and sort of refamiliarize with the library," says Coordinator of Library Services Keith Robinson. "I know I hear a lot of times, 'Oh I haven't been to the library in years!' This is a really good opportunity to come in. There's no pressure. You don't have to have a library card."
On Saturday, the event will be going on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can fill a bag with as many books as you'd like for just $5.