MCCRACKEN COUNTY — A nonprofit that benefits a local library will not be impacted by Kentucky's new sales tax law. The number of book sales the Friends of the McCracken County Library holds this year will not be limited, and the group will not be taxed on the money it raises.
Last week, Local 6 reported that the Friends of the McCracken County Library said it had to cancel two fundraisers because of a change in Kentucky’s sales tax law. Since then, the group received information from the Kentucky Department of Libraries, and it turns out there was a misunderstanding.
Some of the friends groups in Kentucky have book sales daily for the libraries they serve. The Friends of the McCracken County Library has what are called "pop-up" shops. The four book sales held annually are not in direct competition with retail book stores, making them exempt from the sales tax.
Members of Friends of the McCracken County Library normally sort 1,100 books, and right now those books are being stored until the next book sale.
Paula Franklin, vice president of the Friends of McCracken County Library, says a huge weight was lifted off the group’s shoulders when organizers found out fundraising can continue as normal.
"Greatly relieved, greatly relieved when we found that, because we felt like we were going to be working basically for the state, just to give the money to the state instead of to the library. And everyone, we were jubilant that we were not going to be limited in the number of sales," said Franklin.
Last week the friends were informed if they had more than two sales a year, they would have to pay or charge a 6% sales tax on the money raised.
"We were told from the Kentucky Department of Libraries, they sent out information to all the Friends groups that this House Bill 8 had changed the way that taxes were collected, and if you had more than two sales, you had to pay sales tax," said Franklin.
This week, the group was given good news.
"Because we do not maintain a continual book sale, we do not have a book store in the library, we are a separate entity from the library, that we are not liable for Kentucky sales tax by having four book sales a year," said Franklin.
The group did cancel its April book sale, but that has not stopped the group from preparing for its June 9 sale. The Friends will continue to sort books for that sale.
They're excited and looking forward to that fundraising event.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Kentucky Department of Revenue clarified that the Friends of the McCracken County Library book sale is exempt from paying the sales tax.
That June 9 sale will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah. Community members are also encouraged to continue donating books for the fundraiser. The donation boxes are at the McCracken County Library.