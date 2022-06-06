PADUCAH — Looking for some summer reading material? The Friends of the McCracken County Public Library's Summer Book Sale begins Friday morning at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah.
The book sale, which benefits the library, will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, in the church's gymnasium. The Friends of the Library group says the sale will include more than 15,000 books, DVDs and specials. The gently used books will be sorted by genre. A news release from the library says the sale will include special edition and collectable books, books about Paducah and books by local authors, among many others.
On Friday, organizers ask shoppers to bring their own bags for the books they'll buy.
The library says most of the hardback and trade edition paperback books will be sold for $1 each, and most of the other paperbacks will be sold for 50 cents apiece. Materials like CDs and DVD will be individually priced. The library says special interest and collector titles will be offered well below market value.
Saturday is "Bag Day." That means the Friends of the Library will supply bags for customers to fill for $5.
The book sale will accept payment in the form of cash, checks and credit cards, but shoppers should know there's a $10 minimum for credit card purchases.
A church-sponsored bake sale will also be held during the book sale.
St. Paul Lutheran is at the corner of 21st Street and Kentucky Avenue in Paducah.
All book sale proceeds will be donated to the library. All bake sale proceeds will go toward the church's mission work. The library says any books left over at the end of the book sale will go to other organizations.
For more information about the Friends of the McCracken County Public Library, visit the group's Facebook page.