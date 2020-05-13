PADUCAH – Employees at Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership, LLC, teamed up with the company and corporate partners Jacobs, Fluor, and BWXT to raise funds to provide relief to three nonprofit agencies in the region: Community Kitchen, Family Service Society, and Ballard County Family Focus.
FRNP says the company provided a dollar-for-dollar match up to $15,000 to employees who contributed to the relief fund. The company says the employees exceeded the match, donating $19,140 through an employee payroll deduction campaign. With the match, that totals $34,140.
Additionally, parent companies Jacobs and Fluor say they each donated $10,000 and BWXT donated $1,000 for a grand total of $55,140 donated.
FRNP say employees contribute thousands of dollars to local charities through the firm's payroll deduction offerings each year. Additionally, FRNP says managers and employees have devoted nearly 4,000 hours of community service and the company exceeded its annual goal for volunteer hours in 2018 by 200 percent and in 2019 by 500 percent.