From a Jane Doe case to a homicide case. In March of 2022 Jefferson County Illinois investigators and a forensics team finally solved the 29 year old case of Ina Jane Doe. We now know the remains belonged to Susan Lund. Lund was a mother from Clarksville, Tennessee that walked away from home on Christmas Eve, 1992. Lund never came home.
Now there are new questions as the investigation turns into an active homicide case.
Lund’s daughter, Crystal says her mom was walking from their Clarksville, Tennessee home to the grocery store for a pumpkin pie. She was just a toddler.
"I often think of how different my life could have been," said Lund.
In the years after she was reported missing, the trail went cold. For years, Crystal says she saved newspaper clips and never gave up home somehow her mother would come home.
"I honestly believe she was kidnapped," said Lund.
A month after Susan Lund disappeared, authorities in Jefferson County Illinois found a woman’s head near Wayne Fitzgerrell State Park.
It would take another 29 years before a forensics team would match the DNA to Susan Lund’s.
"They told me they found her and it wasn't a pleasant death," said Lund.
“We are still dealing with someone who died in a really traumatic way and there are still questions that aren’t answered,” said Anthony Redgrave, Lead Forensic Genealogist.
“We are looking into other remains that might match because given where Susan disappeared from and where her remains were found there’s a wide range of places where we could look,” he said.
“We are scouring news reports and databases from the area and from the states that were involved in the original investigation of her disappearance to see if anything showed up in that area,” said Jessie Velstra, Missing Persons Specialist. “Then we are going to attempt to see if we can have those compared with her sample if there’s already DNA in the system for those remains.”
With Ina Jane Doe identified, Detective Captain Bobby Wallace of the Jefferson County Illinois Sheriff’s Department says they will now use every clue to solve a new puzzle: Who killed Susan Lund?
"So now that we have a name we now know when the body was discovered which was stuff Tennessee didn't have the availability to," said Detective Captain Bobby Wallace. "So they are working a case with timelines and things but no body. We were working the opposite so now we can put those two pieces of the puzzle together."
He says theoretically the killer could have traveled straight through Kentucky on the roughly three hour journey from Tennessee to Illinois. Detective Captain Wallace wants to hear from anyone, anywhere that might have details about the case.
"When we put out the first composite we were able to get 60 to 70 leads out of that, we were able to go through some of those before we were able to get the identification," said Detective Captain Wallace. "Since the identification we have been able to get a couple of leads that we are getting ready to start working through those and hopefully that will lead us somewhere."
Meanwhile after years of wondering, Crystal Lund is thankful for the answers she has. But she wants more.
"I'm the type of person who wants answers," she said.
If you have information Detective Captain Bobby Wallace wants to hear from you.
Call the Jefferson county Illinois sheriffs department or your local authorities if you have information about the case.
You can contact Detective Captain Wallace at: bwallace@jeffil.us or 618-244-8004.
Redgrave Research Forensic Services LLC is a Massachusetts-based forensic genetic genealogy company which provides assistance to law enforcement agencies investigating unidentified deceased individuals or unapprehended perpetrators of violent crimes. RRFS’s educational arm, FG4LE (Forensic Genealogy Training for Law Enforcement) provides immersive education for students on active forensic genetic genealogy cases under the supervision of instructors who are also seasoned forensic genetic genealogists.