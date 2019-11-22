KUTTAWA, KY - We all want the best for our kids. By teaching them life lessons like respect, good manners, and honesty, you hope you're able to provide them with skills to live successful lives.
In the United States alone, there are almost half a million kids in the foster care system. The Children's Rights Organization says more than 10,000 of them are in Kentucky.
Each of those kids needs that same guidance, and are hoping the next place they stay they won't just find their forever home, but their forever family.
Many of us see these signs while driving down the road, but have you ever stopped to think, what does this mean? Who could it be helping? Can I get involved?
The Tobey family says, it wasn't this sign, but rather, a sign from God that made them want to adopt.
“It took years for us to finally say, ‘let's do this,’” said Anna.
Years later, the Tobey’s went from a family of four, to a family of eight. “They expose your weaknesses and strengths,” Anna said.
Anna and Nathan have two children of their own, Sofia and Rami, and four they fostered, and then adopted.
“With older children, I'm going to advocate for them, but you're able to talk to them about what's going on,” Anna said. “With the two or three-year-old who can't express themselves, they're going to express themselves, they’ll be screaming fighting or pulling,”
The Tobey’s have been through a challenging, but rewarding journey as a family. Kendell came from a tough situation in Guatemala. The other three siblings: Juan, Rachel and Josh are from Kentucky. All four of them came from families who neglected them.
“They lost their rights as parents and we had to tell them that,” Anna said.
They were mentally, physically, and emotionally abused.
“It was really, really, hard because although they love us, it just hits you in another level that's really profound, that your parents that gave birth to you they didn't get you,” Anna said.
The kids were rejected from the people who are supposed to love them the most, their parents.
“You want to protect them from the heartache that they felt,” Anna said. “I was holding onto all three hands, I felt like a hen with too many chicks and I couldn't prevent the pain,” Being adopted into the Tobey family was a clean slate for all four of the children.
“Adoption does something, even though it's just a piece of paper, it's an outward expression of what happened in their hearts,” Nathan said.
The adoption papers are a chance to start over. Now, They know where home is.
“It's horrible, we can't change the past or what happened but we can work on how we address the future, how you're going to live in light of that,” Nathan said.
Now, these kids know who to call family, something they've always wanted throughout their years in foster care.
“They're learning each day how to live life fuller with more intention and purpose than where they were before, which was completely focused on the past,” Nathan said.
The Tobey’s say their focus is now on the present, and the future.
“The impact that we would like to make on our children's lives is not that they just age out and go back into where they came from, but rather that they would make something of it, that their testimonies would impact others and it would have a compounding affect in the community,” Nathan said.
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or adopting a child or teen – a training, evaluation and approval process normally takes four to six months. Some agencies may charge a fee – some others are free.
If you choose to foster, parents get a tax-free stipend to offset the costs of clothing, food, and medical needs. The rates are different depending on what state you live in, and each child's individual needs.
To read more about become a foster care parent or adopting, or to find a foster care and adoption organization nearest you, click here.