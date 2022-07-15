PADUCAH — The exhibit "From Rust to Dust" on display now at the National Quilt Museum showcases the work of internationally award-wining quilt maker Esterita Austin.
In a news release about the exhibit, the museum says the series of quilts on display were inspired by old, vintage cars left to rust and taken over by plant growth.
“The ‘penultimate recycling program’ was the image that came to mind when I first saw a junkyard of rusted vintage cars that were being reclaimed by nature,” Austin said in a statement included in the news release. “Nature takes what people have made and, over time, reduces it from rust to dust. As this process evolves, unique sculptural forms emerge. Living vegetation takes on static rusting metal and creates something new as it destroys something old.”
In addition to an award-winning quilter, Austin is a designer and teacher.
Her exhibit is on display through Oct. 25, 2023.
The National Quilt Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It's at 215 Jefferson St. in Paducah. For more about the museum, visit quiltmuseum.org.