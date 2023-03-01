LEWISTOWN, IL — Fossils, animal bones, rock specimens, and Native American objects — experts at the Illinois State Museum have seen a lot in their 40 years hosting the Artifact Identification Day.
According to a Wednesday release, the museum is once again holding its popular event, where visitors are encouraged to bring their curiosities and questions.
The event is being held at the Dickson Mounds branch in Lewistown from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 19, the release explains.
Museum archaeologists and other experts will be on site to identify objects and answer questions, though no appraisals will be given.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Artifact Identification Day hasn't been held since March 2020. Illinois State Museum Curator of Anthropology Logan Pappenfort said in a statement included in the release, “We are thrilled to revive Artifact ID Day after such a long hiatus. I’m excited to meet with visitors, view their collections, and discuss the shared history of the Illinois River Valley."
Admission to the event is free and food will be available for purchase courtesy of The Lunchwagon, the release explains. Even if you don't have an artifact to share, the museum encourages you to stop by and see what other people are bringing.
For more information about the Dickson Mounds branch — including hours, amenities, and guidelines — click here.